"MMA math doesn't work" - Paddy Pimblett delivers definitve prediction for Michael Chandler fight

Paddy Pimblett is confident ahead of his anticipated lightweight bout against former title challenger Michael Chandler. The duo will lock horns inside the octagon in a five-round co-main event at UFC 314, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

In a recent Q&A session ahead of UFC London, 'The Baddy' provided a definitive prediction for his upcoming fight. Interestingly, the fan highlighted Charles Oliveira couldn't submit Chandler in their two fights, though 'Do Bronx' won the first via knockout and the second via unanimous decision.

Pimblett countered the argument by saying:

"MMA math doesn't work, lad. Dustin Poirier submitted him, you know what I mean? And Charles's jiu-jitsu is ten times better than Dustin Poirier's. He submitted him. So an MMA math doesn't work, lad. He's getting finished, whether it's striking, whether it's ground and pound, whether it's a submission. he's not going far," said Pimblett.

Interestingly, Pimblett admitted Chandler was more explosive and powerful than him. However, he is confident his technique makes him a more dangerous striker.

"I think I've got cleaner technique. Yeah, I do. I think he's more explosive, he's got more power, but he comes crashing in, lad, and he gets hurt in every fight. And when I smell blood, I'm like a shark, that's it, you're getting finished," Pimblett added.

Michael Chandler shares thoughts about Paddy Pimblett

Since he debuted in the UFC, Michal Chandler has only fought cream-of-the-crop lightweight contenders. Paddy Pimblett will be Chandler's first UFC opponent ranked outside the top 10.

'Iron' recently shared his thoughts about Pimblett in his recent interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri. When asked about where 'The Baddy' presents a danger, Chandler replied:

"Definitely the grappling, you know. He's got decent grappling compared to his striking and even compared to, I guess, his willingness to engage and his cardio. Obviously, the way he finished Bobby Green, that was great. Bobby Green isn't necessarily known as a great grappler, so obviously, he made a big mistake."

