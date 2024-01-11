“MMA has money too” - Francis Ngannou sets the record straight, debunks myth of boxing as sole money-making option in combat sports

Francis Ngannou recently dispelled the misconception that boxing is the only lucrative avenue in the realm of combat sports.

Ngannou is slated to take on former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a 10-round boxing match set for March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The reported purse for the Joshua vs. Ngannou fight is an impressive $70 million. Due to Joshua's extensive boxing background and significant box office appeal, he secures the lion's share at $50 million, leaving 'The Predator' with $20 million. This purportedly marks the most substantial fight purse to date for the former UFC heavyweight champion.

However, Ngannou asserts that substantial earnings can also be achieved in MMA, challenging the common perception that it is a less financially rewarding path compared to boxing.

During his recent appearance on the SiriusXM Fight Nation podcast, the host urged 'The Predator' to make a comeback to MMA following his bout with Joshua. Ngannou responded:

"Yeah, I like everything you said except, the fact that you said 'Go get your money'. MMA has money too. I think you guys are being educated that MMA doesn't have money and I'm going to come back to grab some of it."

After departing from the UFC in January 2023 and later signing with PFL MMA in May, 'The Predator' made his professional boxing debut against reigning lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last October.

Despite a contentious split decision loss, Ngannou surpassed predictions by displaying remarkable boxing abilities. He demonstrated superior skills against Fury for parts of the bout and even secured a knockdown against 'The Gypsy King' in the third round.

Francis Ngannou assesses Anthony Joshua's durability in anticipation of upcoming clash

Francis Ngannou issued a strong caution to Anthony Joshua, drawing comparisons between his resilience and that of Tyson Fury.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Predator' affirmed confidence in his abilities and punching prowess:

"If 'AJ' takes the punch that Fury took, I don’t guarantee that he’s standing up. I’ve heard that he doesn’t have a chin. I’m going to find out."

He also stated that he harbors no resentment towards Joshua:

"At the end of the day, it’s great stuff for both of us. He could be my brother and I’d still fight him because it elevates us both, it elevates the sport, it elevates the continent. It’s not about a fight. You are not fighting somebody because you hate him, you fight him because it’s a challenge and the fight always elevates both fighters."

