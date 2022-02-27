"Who's this bum?" - Dillon Danis responds after Bellator champ AJ McKee challenges him to a fight

Dillon Danis has reacted to Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee's callout with an insult.

'Mercenary' commented on an Instagram post by MMA Fighting, expressing interest in fighting Danis. The featherweight champ questioned Danis' discipline and called him an 'easy payday'.

'El Jefe' posted a screenshot of the comment along with an insult towards McKee.

"Who's this bum? @BellatorMMA?" wrote Dillon Danis.

Check out the tweet below:

In his last fight, McKee defeated Bellator legend Patricio Freire to be crowned the new Bellator featherweight champion at Bellator 263. 'Mercenary' is currently undefeated as a professional MMA fighter and boasts an impressive record of 18-0.

One unique thing to note about McKee's MMA career is that all of his fights have taken place in the Bellator promotion.

Scott Coker talks about the possible return of Dillon Danis

Bellator MMA president Scott Coker recently shed light on the possibility of Danis returning to action. Coker stated that he had been getting texts from the 28-year-old, who was eager to fight soon.

"He's been texting me all weekend and saying he wants to get back in, he's ready to get back in. So, as soon as I get back home, I'm gonna call him. We're gonna see if we can put something together for him. But, it's gonna be up to him. He's gonna have to really want it. He's gonna have to train and get in there... When we signed Dillon, it was about being a high-level jiu-jitsu master. You know, getting to the point where he could become a complete MMA fighter. I thought we were getting along the way but then he started getting injured and things got in the way. But, if he's ready to go, we're ready to go," said Scott Coker.

Danis only competed twice as a professional MMA fighter. Both of his fights took place in Bellator MMA and ended with a submission victory for 'El Jefe'. Danis has not competed in a professional fight since July 2019.

