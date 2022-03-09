Free agent Kayla Harrison re-signs with the PFL, ending her epic free agency saga involving the UFC and Bellator

Kayla Harrison has officially re-signed with the PFL. Since her previous contract with the PFL expired last year, there has been tons of speculation online as to where the undefeated phenom would end up. She ultimately returned to her previous home, having signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

Bellator MMA reportedly made a lucrative offer to Harrison. Scott Coker, the president of the promotion, was keen on signing the Olympian and setting up a mega-fight with Bellator's reigning featherweight champ, Cris Cyborg. However, the PFL matched Bellator's offer, prompting her to re-sign.

The UFC was also reportedly interested in signing Harrison. However, their deal was nowhere near as lucrative as Bellator's or PFL's.

Kayla Harrison's career so far

Kayla Harrison made his professional MMA debut back in June 2018 in the PFL. Every fight of her MMA career so far has been under the PFL banner, except one. After the PFL 2020 season got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent government-imposed lockdowns, she fought in a featherweight bout in the Invicta FC promotion.

Harrison is a two-time PFL lightweight champion. She currently boasts a perfect professional record of 12-0. Out of her 12 career wins so far, she has a total of 10 finishes, including five KO/TKOs and five submissions. In her last bout, she submitted Taylor Guardado in October 2021.

Harrison is one of the most decorated female athletes to ever compete in MMA. She won an Olympic gold medal in judo at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, as well as at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. She also won the 2010 World Judo Championship in Tokyo.

Watch Kayla Harrison's performance at the 2016 Olympic Games below:

Interestingly, Harrison is a former training partner of Ronda Rousey. Rousey, one of the pioneers of women's MMA, was also an Olympic medallist in judo. 'Rowdy' went on to become one of the most famous MMA fighters in the world, irrespective of gender.

