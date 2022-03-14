"Initially I was kind of bummed" - Kayla Harrison says she was disappointed when potential Cris Cyborg fight in Bellator fell through

Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on the Cris Cyborg fight not being booked.

For months, MMA fans and media members alike were left to wonder who Harrison would be re-signing with. There was a lot of speculation regarding who she'd go with, given that the UFC, Bellator and a return to the PFL were all on the cards.

If she made the trip over to the UFC, she'd likely go after Amanda Nunes. If it was Bellator, though, she'd come face-to-face with Cris Cyborg. After it was announced she would be opting to stay with the PFL, there was a lot of disappointment given how much hype had been built up over the Cyborg bout.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Harrison gave her thoughts on it not quite coming to fruition. She said:

“I was really excited at the prospect of that because I feel ready. So, initially I was disappointed, that it wasn’t going to happen. Initially I was kinda bummed that I wasn’t gonna go in there and fight Cyborg right off the rip. But, after speaking with the PFL, after coming to terms with it, after getting an amazing contract, very lucrative, setting up my family for life, I mean, this is good."

She added:

"I’m on God’s time, this is a patience is a virtue type of situation. This is me learning that when it’s meant to happen, it will. It’s not out of the question, it’s not out of the cards, when the time comes I’m gonna be ready.”

Watch Kayla Harrison's interview with TMZ Sports below:

What's next for Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg?

Kayla Harrison has officially signed her new deal with the PFL and is set to serve as the face of a new super fight series. Her next opponent is yet to be confirmed as of this writing.

Cris Cyborg, meanwhile, is booked to take on Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 on April 23. She'll be defending her Bellator women's featherweight title for the fourth time. This will be the second time the duo have locked horns, over a year after the former UFC fighter submitted Blencowe in their first fight in October 2020.

If Cyborg wins, she's expected to defend her title against Sinead Kavanagh later this year.

Edited by C. Naik