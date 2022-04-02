Watch: Jake Paul plays tries out for slot receiver during Dallas Cowboys team tour 

In a series of recent posts on social media, Jake Paul was seen running routes on the football pitch at the Dallas Cowboys' home, the AT&T Stadium. 'The Problem Child' went on to express excitement about his potential journey to the NFL.

In a video that accompanied his recent post on Twitter, Paul displayed impressive agility to beat his marker and receive the ball right in the end-zone. He was seen brushing past his opponent with his hands.

Check out Jake Paul's posts on social media below:

Excited for my road to the NFL Amazing visit today with the @dallascowboys

Paul subsequently went on to release his physical stats on Twitter in a bid to help NFL scouts judge his abilities properly. In the post, he revealed that he preferred to play as a slot receiver on the football field.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer declared that he can run a 40-yard dash a mere 4.37 seconds. John Ross ran the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the NFL combine. Ross completed the course in a matter of 4.22 seconds in 2017.

Height: 6’1

40 yard dash: 4.37 seconds

Vertical jump: 33 inches

Arm length: 76 inches

Knockout power: a lot

For those wondering I play slot receiver here are my stats:

Height: 6'1

40 yard dash: 4.37 seconds

Vertical jump: 33 inches

Arm length: 76 inches

Knockout power: a lot

Hand fighting: incredible

Paul further sent a strong message to his detractors, claiming that they incorrectly doubted his prospects in boxing as he went on to knock every one of his opponents out, including the likes of UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. The 25-year-old vowed to prove his naysayers wrong following his move to the NFL.

"Wait… remember when people said I couldn’t box? Then become highest paid boxer, undefeated, and knocked out everyone I fought. now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL? Honey hold my beer…"

Check out the tweet below:

now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL?



Wait… remember when people said I couldn't box? Then become highest paid boxer, undefeated, and knocked out everyone I fought.

now y'all saying I can't go to the NFL?

Honey hold my beer…

Jake Paul commemorates his brother Logan Paul's birthday

In a recent post on social media, Jake Paul wished his brother and PRIME Energy Drink head honcho, Logan Paul, a happy birthday with a post on social media. His post included a series of pictures of the two of them together right from their days of infancy.

The post also included snaps of the duo from Paul's rematch against Tyron Woodley back in December 2021. It also featured a snippet of a video from back when they were still creating content for YouTube. It was posted on the platform in 2013.

Check out Jake and Logan Paul's video right here:

