Jake Paul posts Photoshopped meme looking to exterminate 'The Spider' following Anderson Silva's clash with Bruno Machado 

Jake Paul offered his reaction to Anderson Silva's dominant performance against Bruno Machado in their latest exhibition boxing match. Taking to social media, 'The Problem Child' took a shot at 'The Spider' by sharing a meme that sees his face photoshopped on the body of an exterminator.

You can check it out below:

Anderson Silva returned to the boxing ring this past Saturday to face MMA veteran Bruno Machado. The 47-year-old scored a brutal knockdown in the fifth round but no winner was declared as the fight made it to the final bell.

Silva has gone 3-0 in pro boxing since leaving the UFC back in October 2020. His first victory came over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision before his first-round knockout win over Tito Ortiz last September.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul, who has made a name for himself fighting ex-UFC fighters, is coming off a KO win over Tyron Woodley in December. The YouTuber-turned-boxer extended his unbeaten boxing record to 5-0 with the victory.

Jake Paul claims he can beat Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather in one night

While Silva and Machado went the distance in the latest showcase, Floyd Mayweather dominated his old sparring partner Don Moore over eight rounds in the main event.

However, Paul seemed less than impressed by the recent performances from either man on the Mayweather vs. Moore card.

In the aftermath of their respective bouts on Saturday, the 25-year-old took to social media to make a bold claim, stating that he would take out both legends in the same night:

"I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night."

Jake Paul is expected to make his boxing comeback on August 13 this year. As of now, the internet star doesn’t have an opponent, although a number of potential names have been thrown around, including Silva, Mayweather, Tommy Fury, and KSI, among others.

'The Problem Child' has cemented his place as one of the most recognizable names in the world of boxing. He continues to make waves in the boxing world and hasn’t been afraid to trash-talk the best fighters in the game.

