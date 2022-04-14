"I've been saying it all along!" - Jake Paul reacts to Oscar De La Hoya's championship proclamation

Jake Paul has taken the time to respond to recent praise from Oscar De La Hoya.

The former champion and current boxing promoter recently spoke to TMZ Sports about 'The Problem Child'. De La Hoya revealed that not only does he think Paul is good for the sport, he thinks the 25-year-old has what it takes to be a world champion.

The Cleveland native recently responded to these comments in an interview with TMZ Sports. Paul opined that what De La Hoya said isn't new, and that he's been saying it for a long time now.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer also revealed that not only can he beat a world champion, he's already doing it already in training and sparring. Paul said:

"To hear that means a lot, but he's right and I've been saying it all along. I sound so cocky, 'he's right!', but it's true man. I beat world champions in the gym and sparring. Two years as a professional and I'm already doing that, it's clearly a natural talent that I have, a natural power that I have and I work my a** off. People don't really see that. They think I just go in there but I'm day in, day out twice a day, three times a day in the gym working on getting better in the sport. It is awesome to hear that and I'm gonna prove that I can beat world champions on the big stage."

Watch Paul's interview below:

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports

tmz.me/YABHieB Jake Paul Says De La Hoya's Right, I Can Beat Up World Champs!! Jake Paul Says De La Hoya's Right, I Can Beat Up World Champs!!tmz.me/YABHieB

Jake Paul is eyeing a return to the ring in August

While Jake Paul's return date isn't set as of now, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is apparently looking to get back into action in August.

The last time that Paul was seen in the ring was in December 2021. Taking the combat sports world by surprise, the 25-year-old scored a massive sixth-round knockout over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch.

Having announced his goal of eventually becoming a world champion in boxing, Paul will be hoping to secure a high-profile opponent for his next outing.

There's no leading contender for 'The Problem Child' to fight next. However, Paul is apparently interested in facing WBC Middleweight Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. next, it remains to be seen if the two will end up facing each other in the ring after all.

Edited by David Andrew