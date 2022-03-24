"Just ordered some cleats and gloves" - Jake Paul says he has started practicing routes for NFL 

Jake Paul continues to claim that he's going to pursue a career in the NFL after taking the boxing world by storm.

With his sights set on playing in the most prestigious American football league, the YouTube star revealed that he has ordered essential equipment as he's set to begin training soon. On Twitter, 'The Problem Child' wrote:

"Just ordered some cleats and gloves to start practicing routes for the NFL"

Jake Paul @jakepaul just ordered some cleats and gloves to start practicing routes for the NFL just ordered some cleats and gloves to start practicing routes for the NFL

The 25-year-old recently joined ESPN's Stephen A. Smith for an interview. Asked about his plans after boxing, Paul revealed that he has already mapped out his future. His answer clearly surprised Stephen A. as it involves changing careers in a different sport altogether:

"Stephen, I can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. You don’t think the Browns would draft me? Come on now, I can play Free Safety. I’ll be up in there scoring touchdowns. You’ll see me on SportsCenter highlight reels."

ESPN+ @ESPNPlus @stephenasmith @jakepaul 's plans: retire from boxing with a 10-0 record then make a move to the NFL .@jakepaul's plans: retire from boxing with a 10-0 record then make a move to the NFL 🏈 @stephenasmith https://t.co/krmuNmowAo

Paul previously revealed that his days as a pugilist are numbered. He said his objective was to retire from the sport after going 10-0 and fighting for a world title.

If Paul truly intends to retire after 10 wins, then he's already halfway through his career. The social media star already has five victories under his belt after taking on the likes of Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley.

NFL player wants to fight Jake Paul

Running back Le'Veon Bell is the latest NFL player to express his desire to step into the ring. The 30-year-old previously challenged Jake Paul in a tweet he sent out last December.

So what was Bell's reason for wanting to fight Paul? He's apparently tired of watching the Ohio native beat up "small dudes who can't box." Bell wrote:

"I’m tired of watching him out box ppl who don’t even wanna box…if he wanna boxing match, a real one, he’d fight me…period, stop fightin small dudes who can’t box"

Standing at 6-foot-1, Bell is as tall as Paul. However, he will have a size advantage as he walks around at 225 pounds while 'The Problem Child' tips the scale at 190 pounds.

Fighting Paul would likely force Bell to shed some significant weight. But if 'The Problem Child' agreed to take him on, he'd be the biggest opponent Paul would have faced.

