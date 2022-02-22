"Every f***ing frame tells a story" - Logan Paul heaps praise on Euphoria writer-creator Sam Levinson

Logan Paul recently offered his take on the extremely popular television series, Euphoria. He hailed the writer of the series, Sam Levinson, for his ingenuity. He further lauded Levinson for the way he directed the show.

Euphoria premiered on June 16, 2019. The show consists of two seasons. It documents the journeys of a handful of high-school students as they make their way through life, dealing with issues like addiction, drug abuse, and mental health.

Paul discussed the popular show in a recent edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast. Here's what he had to say:

"It is a masterpiece. Damn near every single shot has intent, taste. Every f***ing frame tells a story. Sam Levinson is the real MVP. The guy who created, wrote, and directed it. I don't know how a product like that can live in someone's brain. It boggles my mind and then perfectly manifested in Euphoria."

Logan Paul further praised the cast of the show. He commended the casting director for recognizing talent in a number of inexperienced actors, who he thinks have done a wonderful job in portraying their characters on-screen.

Floyd Mayweather responds to claims of not paying Logan Paul

Logan Paul is currently coming off an exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather that took place back in June 2021. However, a significant amount of controversy has marred this fight as Paul is reportedly pursuing legal action against Mayweather.

Paul claims that Mayweather is yet to pay him his share from their fight. Mayweather recently responded to these accusations, claiming that these matters take time and it is a slow process.

Mayweather offered fans some insight during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast:

"This comes with the territory. To them, that’s real money, and I like the YouTubers. The money on the back end though, from pay-per-view, that takes a while. Nothing comes right away. I’m still collecting checks from fights seven or eight years ago. They just hate when the table is turned. Be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life.”

