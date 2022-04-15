"He's certainly not gonna be a Bellator champion for much longer" - Michael Bisping says AJ McKee is trying hard to not get re-signed by the promotion

Michael Bisping recently shared his take on AJ McKee not wanting to fight for less than a million dollars in Bellator MMA.

The Bellator featherweight champion fought in the million dollar Bellator featherweight Grand Prix final in his last fight. He defeated Patricio Freire to become the champion of the 145lbs division. However, the undefeated fighter stated that he wants the same amount of money for his next fights.

Bisping believes McKee is trying to not get re-signed by Bellator MMA and is looking to come over to the UFC. Here's what 'The Count' said in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"He's certainly not gonna be a Bellator champion for much longer. Because he's saying all the right things not to get re-signed. He said, 'I'm gonna be a UFC champ. I ain't fighting for less than a million dollars. I want back pay.' Sounds a lot to me, like one AJ McKee is like trying to not get his contract reinstated so he can go elsewhere. That's what that sounds like to me."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about AJ McKee below:

McKee currently holds a professional record of 18-0. The 27-year-old has finished 13 of his 17 professional fights so far, with six KO/TKOs and seven submission wins. 'Mercenary' captured the Bellator featherweight title when he submitted Patricio Freire at Bellator 263 in his last fight.

AJ McKee vs. Patricio Freire 2 is set to go down this weekend

The rematch between McKee and Freire is set to go down at Bellator 277 this weekend. 'Pitbull' is determined to win back his featherweight title. The loss against McKee was his first defeat since 2016. The Brazilian is a former two-time Bellator featherweight champion and is the current lightweight king.

Both fighters have successfully made weight ahead of their rematch. There will be another title fight on the Bellator 277 card. The 205lbs champion Vadim Nemkov will take on Corey Anderson in the final of the light heavyweight Grand Prix.

McKee is the bookmakers' favorite to retain his title heading into the rematch. However, Freire is a veteran of the sport. Fans will be keeping a close eye on how the featherweight title fight plays out at Bellator 277.

