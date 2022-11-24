Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor's Twitter rants, Jiri Prochazka vacating the light heavyweight belt, and more.

#3. Conor McGregor accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov of "bottling" their rematch

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

Conor McGregor had a busy day on Twitter, from firing shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov to outlining his return plans. One lash-out was aimed at Joe Rogan as well.

From his tweets, it seems like Nurmagomedov recently using his famous "We're here to take over" line to refer to Dagestani dominance in MMA didn't sit well with the Irishman. He retaliated by accusing 'The Eagle' of avoiding a rematch of their animosity-fueled magnum opus four years ago, and even dragged late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov into the conversation:

"Actually you know what I don’t want to fight the smellbag there are way better fights out there but let it be known the biggest wet the bed in fighting history is what this guy is. Think of the magnitude this fight wound have. Absolute bottler you are. Father gonna slap you 100%"

McGregor has since deleted the tweets, as he often does, but Sportskeeda MMA has screenshots of the same:

Conor McGregor's tweets about Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch

He also spoke about the now-famous picture of him looking devastated resting against the cage after tapping out to Khabib Nurmagomedov and claimed that it was "a lion king chilling."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The lion king chills. Unscathed. They’ll do nothin. Wait an I get up Im gonna and batter the whole family. On top of the cage, the lot. That’s a fuckin lion chillin right there. and a rat knawing. The lion king chills. Unscathed. They’ll do nothin. Wait an I get up Im gonna and batter the whole family. On top of the cage, the lot. That’s a fuckin lion chillin right there. and a rat knawing. https://t.co/23Mt0b3sDp

Read all his tweets here.

McGregor's Twitter tirade came amid reports of his Dublin pub Black Forge Inn losing €1.136 million last year, following losses of €441,649 in 2020. He is also being sued by former pal Artem Lobov over the Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey company.

#2. Jiri Prochazka pulls out of title fight due to severe injury

Jiri Prochazka vacates the light heavyweight belt

UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, who was set to defend his title in a rematch against Glover Teixeira at UFC 282, had to withdraw from the bout due to a serious injury. Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news.

Prochazka vacated the belt, which is now on the line for the Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev headliner fight that was initially a co-main event.

Dana White told Iole that Prochazka suffered what was "the worst shoulder injury the doctors have seen in UFC history." Prochazka later revealed in his statement that he will take at least six months to return to action.

Teixeira was offered to fight Ankalaev for the belt, but the Brazilian requested to postpone it to UFC 283, after which the new title fight was announced. Teixeira said on Super Lutas that he felt disrespected by the decision.

#1. Alex Pereira fought at UFC 281 with an injury

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira apparently faced his longtime rival Israel Adesanya with an injured finger.

'Poatan' told ESPN Brazil's Gustavo Faldon that he tore the ligaments in his right middle finger two months before the fight and could not grapple for 2-3 weeks during his training camp because of that:

"I didn't train very well for this fight. I could have been better. But I won, I became champion. A lot of people talk nonsense and don't know what was going on. I [tore] the ligaments. I think I can come back better for this next fight."

Questions have been raised about Pereira's grappling skills against Adesanya, which has led to many ruling him out in a potential clash with Khamzat Chimaev.

