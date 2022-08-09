MMA News Roundup: Kamaru Usman explains why it's nearly "impossible" to improve fighter pay, Jorge Masvidal compares US to Cuba after FBI raid on Trump, UFC fighter says bad tooth may have caused heart failure 

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about top pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru Usman's take on a fighter's union, Jorge Masvidal's reaction to the FBI's raid on Donald Trump's property, and more.

#3. UFC P4P king Kamaru Usman explains why he cannot help fighters get better pay

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently weighed in on the idea of establishing a union for MMA fighters. Most professional sports leagues in the United States recognize a players' union, giving athletes more negotiating leverage and access to better benefits.

However, Usman revealed why he thinks it's "damn near impossible" to unionize fighters. During a recent episode of I Am Athlete, Usman said:

"We can't do that because when you say, 'You know what, I wanna be this guy, I wanna be the leader, you stand up.' Guess what? It's number two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10-ranked that's willing to jump in and take your spot. Because they know they's gonna get more chips than you than they getting right now. So that right there makes it almost damn near impossible to be able to stand up and accomplish that."

Watch the interview below:

#2. Jorge Masvidal compares USA to Cuba and Venezuela following FBI raid on Donald Trump

Jorge Masvidal went on a rant on social media after news broke that the FBI had executed a search warrant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The UFC superstar, who is a noted Trump supporter, hopped on Twitter and compared the United States to authoritarian countries Cuba and Venezuela in light of the raid. 'Gamebred' wrote:

"Sad day in the USA today. These are the tactics of Cuba and Venezuela. No matter what side of the aisle you are on, this ain’t right."

#1. Geoff Neal reveals he had heart and kidney failure from ignoring a bad tooth for years

UFC welterweight contender Geoff Neal revealed that a simple toothache he ignored for years led to a near-death experience. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Neal opened up about his health scare two years ago.

He revealed that his body went into septic shock when he suffered heart and kidney failure. The cause of the ordeal, according to Neal, was a bad tooth he left untreated for years:

"I'm assuming it came from a bad tooth... I was looking it up... and they were like, sepsis could come from an affected tooth. And I had a bad tooth in the back of my mouth that I just completely neglected."

Watch the interview below:

