"That's what clever people do" - Tyson Fury claims Tommy looked 'terrible' against Anthony Taylor on purpose to secure a fight with Jake Paul

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul's much-anticipated boxing match is drawing ever closer and the attention on the two undefeated fighters has reached an all-time high.

In a recent interview with Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, Tyson Fury, the elder half brother of Tommy and current heavyweight world champion, revealed that 'TNT' intentionally looked out of sorts in his most recent fight to secure the bout with Jake Paul.

The fight in question was against Anthony Taylor, a former MMA fighter who was significantly smaller than Tommy Fury. However, the fight still went the distance and the Englishman never truly looked close to finishing the fight.

However, Tyson Fury has since revealed that to be a ploy, stating:

"Tommy looked terrible on purpose so he could get this fight. And that's what clever people do."

Now that the fight has been booked, it is fair to say that Tyson Fury is confident in Tommy's chances against Jake Paul. 'The Gypsy King' said:

"Tommy can have his worst night ever and still beat Jake Paul. He could probably turn up with broken ribs, a broken left hand, two left feet, his clothes on back to front and with the flu and still beat Jake Paul. That's how confident I am he can beat Jake Paul."

Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul is just weeks away

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will face off in the headlining bout of a Showtime pay-per-view event set to take place on December 18.

This will be Jake Paul's first opponent with legitimate boxing experience. 'The Problem Child' previously fought two MMA fighters, a former NBA player and a YouTuber in his other professional boxing bouts.

Tommy Fury is currently 7-0 with four knockouts. His opposition has admittedly not been of the highest caliber, although this is normal for many boxers in their early careers.

The two men will put their undefeated record on the line when they step into the ring in December. Tommy Fury is currently a slight favorite, although the betting lines have been getting closer.

