Tyson Fury weighs in on Francis Ngannou as a boxing opponent - "He's definitely a machine"

Tyson Fury has expressed interest in fighting current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the 33-year-old acknowledged Ngannou's punching power and admitted that he's interested in fighting the UFC heavyweight champ in a boxing bout. However, 'The Gypsy King' revealed that he is focused on his upcoming match with Dillian Whyte at the moment.

Speaking of a potential match with 'The Predator', Fury said:

"Yeah, he's definitely a machine. That's for sure. He's definitely a good puncher and all that. And let's face it, it's not a wrestling match or no grabbing or anything. So, it's just a stand-up punching battle with small gloves on. He's got a big power. So am I... So, I would be interested in that, but like I said Dillian Whyte's a much more harder challenge than Francis Ngannou at this moment for me. So, I only focus on Dillian Whyte for the next fight."

Francis Ngannou has time and again discussed his plans to compete as a professional boxer. In the past, 'The Predator' has called out the likes of 'The Gypsy King' and Deontay Wilder for a showdown inside the ring.

Watch Fury give his opinion on Francis Ngannou below:

Tyson Fury takes a jab at Dillian Whyte ahead of upcoming bout

'The Gypsy King' recently called out Dillian Whyte over social media.

Since Fury and his management announced the fight with Whyte, 'The Body Snatcher' has remained silent and is yet to make any public statements regarding the bout. So, in true Tyson Fury flair, he called out his next opponent in front of the entire world.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Fury said:

"This is a message for Dillian Whyte. Whyte feathers, coward! Where are you Whyte feathers? You wanted your world title shot from Wilder for three years, you never got it. You was mandatory for me for three minutes and you got your fight didn't you coward? 'Tyson Fury is a coward, he don't wanna fight Dillian Whyte.' But all of a sudden it's on your toes and you've gone silent you little bi**h."

