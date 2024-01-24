“MMA Royalty” - Fans react to former UFC champions Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s shared holiday moments from Thailand

Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk recently dropped a photo that got the MMA Instagram community talking.

The two former UFC champions were in Phuket, Thailand, over the holidays, and Shevchenko shared the photo. Via her personal Instagram page, @bulletvalentina, Shevchenko captioned the snapshot:

"🥷🥷 @joannajedrzejczyk @bulletvalentina Great to see you Joanna ! 👊 Knowing each other for 18 years 👊 Sharing the same passion for martial arts 👊"

Several IG users took to the comments section to have their say on these two mixed martial arts icons linking up and taking a picture.

@ccdimg said:

"MMA royalty both!"

@evesultimatefightclub stated:

"Legends only 👑"

@jon_mira quipped:

"Two living legends 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@thatvictor92 said:

"2 legendary fighters "

@brandowanner stated:

"That might be the scariest team of ladies to be photographed walking in the street."

@matrixodessit92 quipped:

"Proof you can fight someone and not be enemies! “Not everyone you fight is your enemy, not everyone that helps you is your friend!” -Mike Tyson"

Check out the pic between the former opponents and former UFC titleholders below:

Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk: The History

Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have fought multiple times and have done so across several combat sports.

The now-35-year-old fought Jedrzejczyk three times in Muay Thai, with Shevchenko winning all of their meetings under that martial arts discipline. The first win came on points in the quarter-finals of the IMFA World Championship tournament in 2006. Their rematch also transpired in the same tournament and in the quarterfinals of the following year's tournament as Shevchenko again won on points.

The Kyrgyzstan native then bested the Polish pugilist in the finals of the 2008 IMFA tournament to claim the world title. This again happened by way of a decision verdict.

Jedrzejczyk also fought Valentina Shevchenko under MMA rules, and the two competed for a UFC title inside the octagon in the process.

The 36-year-old fought Shevchenko at UFC 231 in the inaugural UFC flyweight title fight.

The native of Poland fell short again on the judges' scorecards in December 2018 as Shevchenko ascended to the 125-pound throne and cemented herself in the history books.