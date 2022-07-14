"Colby Covington when people cheered his anti-Brazil speech" - MMA Twitter comes up with hilarious 'The Boys' x UFC memes 

With season three of Amazon Prime's The Boys recently wrapping up, UFC fans on Twitter got creative with some hilarious crossover memes.

Based on Garth Ennis' comic book of the same title, the hit series explores a world in which superheroes exist. But unlike the iconic characters portrayed in popular Marvel and DC movies and shows, superheroes in The Boys – or "supes" as they're referred to in the show, don't always use their powers for good.

Several MMA fans, who are also fans of the show, posted scenes from The Boys to recount some of the most memorable moments in the sport's recent history. Check out some of the best crossover memes below:

Fans come up with the best The Boys x UFC memes

Twitter user @_MMAMindset compared Colby Covington to the show's main antagonist, Homelander. He posted a scene in which Homelander was getting cheered and equated it to Covington's infamous anti-Brazilian speech.

Shore’s Load @_MMAMindset colby covington when people cheered his anti brazil speech colby covington when people cheered his anti brazil speech https://t.co/3NkLR1rFno

A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @WengerMma, used the same scene to depict what might happen if Jon Jones fails another drug test. A third individual used the exact same scene to portray a rather bizarre scenario.

WengerMMA @WengerMma Jon Jones failing a steroid test and seeing the UFC move the event to a whole different state so he can still fight. Jon Jones failing a steroid test and seeing the UFC move the event to a whole different state so he can still fight. https://t.co/AySMGR9U1u

Ben Davis @BenTheBaneDavis The dude who yelled, “grab his dick and twist it” at an MMA event The dude who yelled, “grab his dick and twist it” at an MMA event https://t.co/wovMColj6Z

Meanwhile, @haydenthethird used a scene involving Homelander and Starlight to depict the charity-related drama between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. For those unaware, McGregor and Poirier got into a heated back-and-forth on social media after Poirier accused McGregor of backing down on his pledge donation.

hayden🗿🚀 @haydenthethird conor mcgregor when dustin said he will donate 500k to his charity conor mcgregor when dustin said he will donate 500k to his charity https://t.co/Lygrj6WVOA

Users @_MMAMindset and @ThousandSunny76 also posted a couple of remarkable scenes to describe McGregor's behavior.

Shore’s Load @_MMAMindset Conor McGregor on twitter after any big LW fight Conor McGregor on twitter after any big LW fight https://t.co/t7agj64Y34

🤓 @ThousandSunny76 @haydenthethird Conor McGregor talking to the press again after throwing a dolly at a bus full of innocent people @haydenthethird Conor McGregor talking to the press again after throwing a dolly at a bus full of innocent people https://t.co/9WxkCWNpkB

Twitter user @TheArtOfWar6 thinks the company's treatment of Darren Till resembles Homelander's behavior towards with his son.

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 The UFC are ruthless The UFC are ruthless https://t.co/GjDUvUN7U7

User @haydenthethird poked fun at Henry Cejudo, who appeared to be desperately trying to pick a fight with almost every bantamweight contender. He used a notable staredown scene to represent Cejudo's actions.

But that's not all. The user also picked out scenes that depict his reactions to some of the recent fights, including Alexander vs. Max Holloway 3, Aljamain Sterling vs. Peter Yan 2 and Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje.

hayden🗿🚀 @haydenthethird my live reaction to volk vs holloway 3 my live reaction to volk vs holloway 3 https://t.co/pJhJIciODx

hayden🗿🚀 @haydenthethird yan fans watching aljo on his back for 2 whole rounds yan fans watching aljo on his back for 2 whole rounds https://t.co/aiGGSXX3HQ

hayden🗿🚀 @haydenthethird charles oliveira when asked what he would do to avoid gaethjes power charles oliveira when asked what he would do to avoid gaethjes power https://t.co/Lw4mJmKieJ

