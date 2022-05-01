The main event of UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Marlon 'Chito' Vera turned out to be an instant classic. The all-important bantamweight bout took place on April 30, Saturday, at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The judges' decision came down to the volume of output vs. damage. Ultimately, they rewarded the win to Vera, who didn't land as many strikes but came close to finishing his opponent thrice.

Font started strong as he landed a crisp combination of jabs, straights, and body shots. However, the momentum shifted towards the end of round two, when Vera landed a huge right hand that sent Font crashing to the ground.

The Bostonian ultimately survived and immediately got back to turning the pressure on Vera with his sheer volume. Then again, 'Chito' appeared to have no issue absorbing everything Font was dishing out.

Font, on the other hand, did a poor job hiding his pain every time Vera connected with a huge strike. After five rounds, all three judges were on the same page in awarding the win to the Ecuadorian. 'Chito' took the unanimous decision with scores of 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46.

Font vs. Vera also earned Fight of the Night honors as well as the bonus that comes with it. Unsurprisingly, MMA Twitter went bananas over the main event clash. Here's how the pros react:

MMA Twitter reacts to Rob Font vs. Marlon 'Chito' Vera

It's safe to assume that Henry Cejudo was impressed by Marlon 'Chito' Vera's performance. Cejudo, of course, is apparently planning his return to active competition. With that in mind, 'Triple C' said Vera is now on his radar.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo @chitoveraUFC Chito Vera is a Problem with a capital P! I got my eye on you Chito Vera is a Problem with a capital P! I got my eye on you 👀 @chitoveraUFC 🇪🇨

Cejudo also gave Rob Font credit for his unrelenting pace. The former two-division champ then acknowledged how stacked the bantamweight is.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo What an insane pace for 25 minutes! Opportunistic offense from Chito, historic output from Font. What a war! Way to represent the bantamweights! #UFCVegas53 What an insane pace for 25 minutes! Opportunistic offense from Chito, historic output from Font. What a war! Way to represent the bantamweights! #UFCVegas53

His sentiments were echoed by the sitting champion, Aljamain Sterling. 'Funk Master' took to Twitter to give the main event bout his unique seal of approval.

Top contenders Gilbert Burns and Derek Brunson congratulated Vera on a job well done. Brunson pointed out that the Ecuadorian has improved since his last fight, while Burns expressed his admiration for 'Chito' Vera's entertaining performance.

Jimi Manuwa and Billy Quarantillo heaped praise on 'Chito' Vera for his performance. Belal Muhammad and Ali Abdelaziz, meanwhile, already have a next opponent in mind for 'Chito.'

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Man chito vs sandhagen would be amazing Man chito vs sandhagen would be amazing

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Chito va CORY SANDHAGEN Will be amazing Chito va CORY SANDHAGEN Will be amazing

