MMA Twitter floods with memes as female UFC fighter gets bizarre tattoo on butt cheeks

MMA Twitter has been flooded with memes as UFC fighter Dee Gomes got bizzare tattoo on her butt cheeks.

Dee Gomes recently got the tattoo of her initials on her butt cheeks. The same was reported by MMA reporter Alex Behunin on Twitter. Take a look at his tweet below:

The tattoo certainly seems bizzare and it looks like the MMA fans are having a field day reacting to the same on Twitter. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Doesn't get any more Brazilian than that"

"Dont give her no Performance bonuses"

"Looks awful"

UFC fighter tattoo: Fighters with questionable tattoos in the UFC

Fighters have various ways to express themselves and one of those ways happen to be by getting tattoos. However, many tattoos also come across as questionable that are hilarious and bizzare. That said, let's take a look at few bizzare tattoos below:

Former UFC light-heavyweight Wanderlei Silva interestingly has his own face tatted on his right shoulder. In 2007, he founded the Wand Fight Team. To further promote the team, he tattooed its logo on his right shoulder. However, it is worth noting that the logo of the team is his own face which makes thing rather questionable.

Arguably the biggest star of MMA, Conor McGregor has a number of tattoos on his body. While none of them seem to be bizzare, one tattoo that can be considered considered is the 'McGregor' tattoo on his abdomen. The tattoo just goes to show how big is McGregor's ego.

The reigning UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill also has a weird tattoo on his body. Hill has a thumbs-up tattoo on the outer edges of his chest. What the tattoo means to convey remains unknown at the moment and it seems rather hilarious.

Former UFC fighter Colin Fletcher is remembered for his appearance. His entire asthetic was modeled after vampires and his tattoos even indicated a deep interest in monsters. Fletcher had a monstrous spider on his chest. However, it wasn't just any traditional spider. Instead, its body is a heart, and it features large, clawed hands that cover his chest and stretches over his shoulders.

