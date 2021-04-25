MMA Twitter was hyped to have fans back at UFC 261. The UFC 261 event witnessed the return of a full-capacity crowd for the very first time since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the US.

About 15,000 fans are in attendance at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for UFC 261 (April 24th, 2021).

Needless to say, the MMA community and combat sports world as a whole were hyped for the return of fans to the arena for a live event. Fans and experts of the fight game took to Twitter to express their excitement about fans returning to watch a UFC event in person. Below are a few tweets from fans, fighters, and MMA personalities indicating how hyped they are to have the fans back at UFC 261.

MMA Twitter reactions to having fans return at UFC 261:

I feel like a 5 year old on Christmas Eve, waiting for midnight to open presents, watching these fights with fans! Welcome back!! #UFC261 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 24, 2021

This has me pumped I can’t wait to get back in there and twist sum 1 up in front of the fans #UFC261 — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) April 24, 2021

Nothing sweeter than the roar of the crowd 🙌#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/26ASAKkUPz — UFC (@ufc) April 24, 2021

The crowd is having the same effect on the fighters as some good ol' fashion Florida bath salts. Fucking hell. #UFC261 — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) April 24, 2021

Advertisement

USA USA USA haven’t heard that in a while ♥️🇺🇸 #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/N3YQDMM8xm — Dana Exotic♥️♥️ (Parody) (@DanaExotic) April 25, 2021

Advertisement

One year later and it is so beautiful to see @brucebuffer scream “WE ARE LIVE!” In front of a crowd for #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/fGJ3OgotMd — The Art Of Combat Podcast (@ArtOfCombatPod) April 24, 2021

#UFC261 great to hear the crowd, but its gonna be even better hearing @danawhite comment on this 10-8 rounds. Outrageous !! — Nikola Zdravkovic (@krokimerak) April 24, 2021

@ufc 3 titles on the line + full fan capacity 💪

i feel the vibes already 🔥🔥🔥 #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/XzFJ4IvMNa — Houssem Ben Mustapha (@Mr_BenMustapha) April 24, 2021

Advertisement

Absolutely LOVE seeing an almost packed house (few in masks) and hearing the crowd roar in Jacksonville for #UFC261. Thank you @danawhite — bloughzer (@TreyBlough) April 25, 2021

Its going to be an expensive night for @danawhite, he’s going to have to give 50k to every fighter b/c at this rate they’re all going to be fight of the night 😂 this is awesome, crowd is on fire! #UFC261 — Pro Fights Info (@ProFightsInfo) April 24, 2021

#UFC261 that was incredible!!! God how we’ve missed the scream of the crowd. Thank you @danawhite — Marshall (@morebidmarshall) April 24, 2021

Advertisement

Felt good seeing @joerogan give a post fight interview in the octagon. Love hearing the fans and the energy they bring! #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/vr8xV0EdlW — Riley Northcott (@RileyNorthcott) April 24, 2021

#UFC261 So freaking awesome to have the fans back. Thank you @danawhite and @GovRonDeSantis You guys ROCK! — bachmanhomesaz (@bachmanhomesaz) April 24, 2021

Advertisement

Can someone please ask the crowd to shut the fuck up? I can’t hear the cornermen.😂 — michael (@bisping) April 24, 2021

Soooo much better with a crowd! — michael (@bisping) April 24, 2021

Hearing the crowd is blowing my mind #UFC261 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 24, 2021

Advertisement

I love hearing them freak out from glancing blows, tells you how fight starved people have been, that or everyone’s already drunk — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 24, 2021

“Story🔛Moad” Crew🍃 Feelin’ Sharper Than Khabiebers Fuzzy🧁Hat 💪😆🤙 UFC 261 Fans Welcome Back!!! 🥊💨🍃

Usman VS Mazvidal 2 📈

Zhang VS Rose 📈

Scevchenko VS Andrade 📈@betonline_ag Link In Bio To Get Started Play🥷Fuerte, Bet Safe Mi🌵Gente 💯 -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🎓 pic.twitter.com/rMx2ki74wC — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 24, 2021

The UFC 261 fight card was one of the most anticipated ones of the 2021 calendar year. As of this writing, UFC 261 is still underway, with multiple fights already having lived up to the fans’ expectations.

The fight card headliner is a rematch one year in the making. It will see UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman put his title on the line against Jorge Masvidal. Usman had bested Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 251 (July 2020). However, Masvidal took that fight on just six days’ notice, which is why many believe he could surely put on a much better performance this time around.

Meanwhile, the co-main event of the evening features UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili putting her title on the line against former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

The third title fight at UFC 261 will witness UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko putting her title on the line against former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Advertisement

Furthermore, a middleweight bout between former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman and perennial middleweight contender Uriah Hall will also take place on the main card.

These fights will be preceded by the UFC 261 main card opener – a light heavyweight matchup between veteran fighter Anthony Smith and rising Australian prospect Jimmy Crute.

With the preliminary portions of the UFC 261 event still underway, the MMA world’s excitement for the fight card is seemingly reaching a crescendo.

UFC president Dana White, as well as many of the UFC fighters and other MMA personalities, had predicted that the return of fans to the arena would provide a different level of energy to the event. And as evident by MMA Twitter’s response to UFC 261, it’s safe to say their prediction was spot-on.