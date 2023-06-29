MMA Twitter rallies behind Laura Sanko vs. Nina-Marie Daniele fantasy match as latter begins BJJ training

Nina-Marie Daniele vs. Laura Sanko is the matchup fans never knew they were interested in prior to the social media influencer's recent Twitter post. Daniele has quickly surged in popularity in the world of MMA due to her skits and various interviews with prominent UFC figures.

Nina-Marie Daniele recently took to Twitter, where she posted a picture of herself in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu gi, before crediting the UFC for her first-ever Brazilian jiu-jitsu class. In the tweet, she asked fans who they think she should grapple first. The answers were plentiful and came in waves.

While she is in no position to be seriously grappling anyone due to her inexperience, some fans called for her to roll with Laura Sanko. While most fans know of Sanko for her work as an interviewer and UFC commentator, she had a short-lived MMA career and won her only professional fight.

Responding to Daniele's tweet, one fan wrote:

"Sanko!"

Another Twitter user had the same idea:

"laura sanko"

Others, however, asked that she grapple with Sean Strickland, whom she recently interviewed.

"Sean, You should grapple Sean"

"@SStricklandMMA he will show you how it's done."

One fan even mentioned tireless bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili, while joking about his trip to Jamaica.

"Try the anaconda choke on Merab like that Jamaican girl lmk if it works for research purposes"

The comments were plentiful, and a collage of some fan reactions can be seen below:

Collage of fan reactions

What did Megan Anderson say about Laura Sanko?

Megan Anderson's performance against Amanda Nunes was universally declared one of the poorest in her career. The former UFC women's featherweight blamed her lackluster performance on the coaching she received at Glory MMA from James Krause, who she claimed gave her less-than-adequate preparation.

Women's MMA Rankings @WMMARankings Megan Anderson accuses Glory MMA head coach James Krause and popular UFC reporter Laura Sanko of having an affair wmmarankings.com/megan-anderson… Megan Anderson accuses Glory MMA head coach James Krause and popular UFC reporter Laura Sanko of having an affair wmmarankings.com/megan-anderson… https://t.co/6nJ1XmVx1n

After a fan accused her of going to Glory MMA only to end up sleeping with James Krause, Megan Anderson instead told the fan, in a since-deleted tweet, that they should ask the married Laura Sanko about that. It led to a firestorm of speculation in the MMA fandom but nothing substantial ever came of Anderson's accusation.

