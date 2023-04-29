Sean Strickland is well-known for being one of the most proficient trolls in the MMA world, however, 'Tarzan' recently got a taste of his own medicine. During a recent interview with social media influencer Nina Marie Daniele, Strickland got trolled for his own outlandish theory about fighting.

On the media day before his bout against Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 66, 'Tarzan' was asked about his strategy going into the fight. In his trademark unhinged fashion, Strickland claimed that since fighting was like "having s*x with a woman," he didn't want to plan it too much.

In a recent interview with the No.7-ranked middleweight, Instagram influencer Nina Marie Daniele used his analogy to hilariously troll him for getting knocked out by Alex Pereira at UFC 276.

During their conversation, she asked Strickland if he remembered his statement equating fighting to coitus. Upon his affirmation, she quickly retorted with another question, asking:

"Does that mean Alex f***ed you?"

After her punchline, Sean Strickland looked visibly taken aback but took the joke sportingly. 'Tarzan' then proceeded to joke about beating up her boyfriend for insulting him.

Sean Strickland next fight: 'Tarzan' set to face Abus Magomedov at UFC Fight Night 225

It was recently announced that Sean Strickland will face Abus Magomedov at UFC Fight Night 225 at the UFC Apex on July 1 in Las Vegas.

MMAFighting.com



UFC Vegas 76 headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov on July 1

Magomedov made his promotional debut in September of last year, and the Russian needed just 19 seconds to finish off Dustin Stoltzfus. While he hasn't fought since his debut, Magomedov saw his bouts against Gerald Meerschaert and Makhmud Muradov scrapped. The unranked fighter will now headline a Fight Night event in only his second outing.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland is a top-ranked middleweight who is coming off a win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 217 in January. 'Tarzan' managed to snap a two-fight losing slide, which came against Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier.

While many fans questioned his decision to face Abus Magomedov, Strickland remained steadfast and revealed the reason behind his taking the fight. He quote-tweeted an answer to a tweet questioning the matchup, stating:

"They said, ‘Sean, you’re going to be waiting for a long time for a top 6+ guy to open up or we will pay you a lot of money to fight this guy"... So here we are. I just bought a new motorcycle, and I’d like another one… thinking a sport bike if anyone has a hook-up?!?!"

Sean Strickland



"They said, 'Sean, you're going to be waiting for a long time for a top 6+ guy to open up or we will pay you a lot of money to fight this guy"... So here we are. I just bought a new motorcycle, and I'd like another one… thinking a sport bike if anyone has a hook-up?!?!"

