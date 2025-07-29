MMA world sends birthday wishes as Dana White turns 56: "You’re a living legend"

UFC CEO Dana White recently turned 56, and the mixed martial arts community came together to send him their best wishes.White is widely known for being the face of the UFC and is often credited for the mercurial success of the MMA promotion. He's also known for owning the Power Slap League, a slap-fighting promotion, and for getting elected to be on the board of directors at Meta Platforms.With White celebrating his 56th birthday, many MMA entities took to social media to express their love and appreciation for the UFC frontman while wishing him the best on his special day. UFC commentator Joe Rogan penned a heartfelt message for his longtime friend on Instagram and wrote:&quot;Thank you to everyone wishing me a happy birthday, but it’s not my birthday. It’s kind of an inside joke, but people always call Dana me and call me Dana. Anyway, it’s his birthday and he’s an awesome person and I love him to death. Happy birthday my brother! @danawhite.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUFC influencer Nina-Marie Daniele also thanked &quot;the GOAT&quot; for giving her a platform and wrote in an X post:&quot;Happy Birthday to the GOAT @danawhite! To the man who took a chance on me and hopefully doesn’t doubt his decision LOL you’re a living legend DANA! Wishing you all the love and happiness in the WORLD!&quot;UFC lightweight contender Matt Frevola also shared a light-hearted birthday post on X and joked about dining with White the previous night. He wrote:&quot;Happy Birthday @danawhite!!! Great talk last night at dinner. Can't wait for that MSG card to get announced!!!&quot;Terence McKinney also took to X and shared a birthday message for the UFC CEO, stating:&quot;Happy birthday boss @danawhite.&quot;Conor McGregor wishes Dana White on his 56th birthday with a throwback postConor McGregor also took to social media to wish Dana White on his birthday. The Irishman shared a throwback picture on Instagram Stories and credited the UFC CEO as his &quot;mentor.&quot;Sharing a photo of them at the press conference for McGregor's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, the Irishman wrote:&quot;Happy birthday, my mentor, @danawhite!&quot;Check out McGregor's Instagram post below:Screenshot from @thenotoriousmma on Instagram