  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • MMA world sends birthday wishes as Dana White turns 56: "You’re a living legend"

MMA world sends birthday wishes as Dana White turns 56: "You’re a living legend"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 29, 2025 05:10 GMT
Dana White receives birthday wishes from the MMA community. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Dana White receives birthday wishes from the MMA community. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC CEO Dana White recently turned 56, and the mixed martial arts community came together to send him their best wishes.

Ad

White is widely known for being the face of the UFC and is often credited for the mercurial success of the MMA promotion. He's also known for owning the Power Slap League, a slap-fighting promotion, and for getting elected to be on the board of directors at Meta Platforms.

With White celebrating his 56th birthday, many MMA entities took to social media to express their love and appreciation for the UFC frontman while wishing him the best on his special day. UFC commentator Joe Rogan penned a heartfelt message for his longtime friend on Instagram and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Thank you to everyone wishing me a happy birthday, but it’s not my birthday. It’s kind of an inside joke, but people always call Dana me and call me Dana. Anyway, it’s his birthday and he’s an awesome person and I love him to death. Happy birthday my brother! @danawhite."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

UFC influencer Nina-Marie Daniele also thanked "the GOAT" for giving her a platform and wrote in an X post:

"Happy Birthday to the GOAT @danawhite! To the man who took a chance on me and hopefully doesn’t doubt his decision LOL you’re a living legend DANA! Wishing you all the love and happiness in the WORLD!"
Ad

UFC lightweight contender Matt Frevola also shared a light-hearted birthday post on X and joked about dining with White the previous night. He wrote:

"Happy Birthday @danawhite!!! Great talk last night at dinner. Can't wait for that MSG card to get announced!!!"
Ad

Terence McKinney also took to X and shared a birthday message for the UFC CEO, stating:

"Happy birthday boss @danawhite."
Ad

Conor McGregor wishes Dana White on his 56th birthday with a throwback post

Conor McGregor also took to social media to wish Dana White on his birthday. The Irishman shared a throwback picture on Instagram Stories and credited the UFC CEO as his "mentor."

Sharing a photo of them at the press conference for McGregor's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, the Irishman wrote:

Ad
"Happy birthday, my mentor, @danawhite!"

Check out McGregor's Instagram post below:

Screenshot from @thenotoriousmma on Instagram
Screenshot from @thenotoriousmma on Instagram
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications