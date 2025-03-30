MMA X crashes out over Nina-Marie Daniele's latest collab: "Now they will go bankrupt"

Popular social media influencer and content creator Nina-Marie Daniele received backlash from the MMA community for her recent social media collab. As of late, Daniele has found herself in a strange and unfortunate situation as fight fans have pointed out the fact that all fighters who appear on her interviews/vlogs end up losing their next fight due to the 'Nina curse'.

The 37-year-old content creator has once again received criticism from fight fans, this time for announcing her recent business tie-up on X. In her post, Daniele can be seen performing a skit and urging fans to sign up.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post on X here.

Fans were quick to express their discontent with the partnership as they instantly flooded the comments section of the post. One X user suggested that the 'Nina curse', might affect her new business collab:

"She did a video for DraftKings, now they will go bankrupt"

Others commented:

"So Cringe"

"Gambling really?"

"The feds got her"

Check out other fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ninamdrama on X]

Daniele has become a prominent figure in UFC's media space and is best known for her humorous interviews and vlogs with the promotion's fighters. Over the years, 'Nina Drama' has interviewed well-known fighters like Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, Tom Aspinall, and Jon Jones. The content creator also shares a wholesome relationship with former middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Nina-Marie Daniele gets Marvin Vettori to sign a contract

Content creator Nina-Marie Daniele appears to have had enough of the 'Nina curse' allegations as she recently came up with a "UFC" contract for middleweight contender Marvin Vettori in a bid to put an end to the speculations.

In build up to UFC Fight Night 254, Daniele filmed a vlog with 'The Italian Dream' during which she presented a contract to Vettori that stated "Train with Nina Drama at your own risk! There is no Nina Drama curse. If you lose, it's because of you."

Initially, the former middleweight title challenger was hesitant to sign the contract as he jokingly insisted that it would be Daniel's fault if he was unable to secure the victory in his upcoming fight. However, Vettori put pen to paper after 'Nina Drama's' continued persistence.

Nevertheless, Daniele's efforts appear to be in vain as fans continued their speculations around her after Marvin Vettori was defeated by Roman Dolidze via unanimous decision at Fight Night 254.

Check out the post by Nina-Marie Daniele below:

