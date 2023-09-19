"Modi calls Putin and joins the other team" - Andrew Tate claims 'west has lost all bargaining power' in light of Canadian accusations on India

Andrew Tate reacted to the White House's take on Canada's allegations against the Indian govt regarding the Sikh leaders.

The former kickboxer, who is known for his bold takes on the ongoing concerns, did not pull punches as he claimed the 'west has lost all bargaining power.'

Tate shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), giving his thoughts about the White House supporting Canada's allegations against the Indian govt. and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Can’t complain too hard. Because of the Ukraine insanity (wests fault) Modi calls Putin and joins the other team. Job done. The west has lost all bargaining power in the second and third world. Africa prime example," Tate wrote.

According to reports, Canada's PM Justin Trudeau raised concern about the assassination of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar to the US President and UK Prime Minister.

A White House spokesperson said that the United States is 'deeply concerned' at Canada's allegations against the Indian govt.

Andrew Tate revealed all of his official names

The former professional kickboxer gained notable public attention during his stint on the British reality TV show 'Big Brother.' Following the show, Tate became a notorious social media influencer, sharing controversial takes.

The renowned social media personality recently shared his nicknames on X, saying these are the ones he responds to.

"Emory Andrew Tate the 3rd, Top G, Top Striker, Mr Producer, Warman In Town, Billionaire Too Bad, Body Man Gangster, Say Once Boss, Take All Trillionaire, Brave Not Sorry, Big Gun Don, Double Spice Daddy, and Mr. Plenty," Tate shared his 'official names.'

Few of these describe his past and current state. For example, 'Top Striker' refers to his kickboxing pedigree. Andrew Tate holds a 76-9 (23 KOs) record in kickboxing.

Tate once claimed himself to be a billionaire, hence the name 'Billionaire Too Bad.' However, Tate recently revealed his real net worth and it wasn't in billions.

Regardless, the social media personality has a massive following and he engages them with his hot takes, boosting his social media presence and clout.