  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Kent Crawford: Live round-by-round updates

Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Kent Crawford: Live round-by-round updates

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 13, 2025 00:30 GMT
Mohammed Alakel (left) will face Travis Kent Crawford (right) on Sept. 13. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Mohammed Alakel (left) will face Travis Kent Crawford (right) on Sept. 13. [Image courtesy: Getty]

The Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Kent Crawford round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live coverage for the super featherweight clash on the main card of the Canelo vs. Crawford event.

Ad

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, each lasting three minutes, and features two exciting young fighters. Alakel, who is just 21 years old, comes in as the favorite against his short-notice opponent, Kent Crawford, who is 22.

Alakel is only five fights into his professional boxing career. His debut was against Jesus Gonzalez on the undercard of the Beterbiev vs. Bivol event in October 2024. In his most recent fight, Alakel achieved his first knockout victory by defeating Yumnam Santosh Singh.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the other hand, Kent Crawford has a professional boxing record of 7-4. After losing his first two fights, the 22-year-old turned his career around with a seven-fight winning streak. However, he now finds himself on a two-fight losing streak heading into his upcoming bout.

The Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Kent Crawford bout is set to take place on the undercard of the Canelo vs. Crawford event this Saturday, Sept. 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The preliminary card will kick off at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT, while the main card will commence at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. The fights will be streamed live worldwide on Netflix.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications