Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Kent Crawford: Live round-by-round updates

The Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Kent Crawford round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live coverage for the super featherweight clash on the main card of the Canelo vs. Crawford event.The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, each lasting three minutes, and features two exciting young fighters. Alakel, who is just 21 years old, comes in as the favorite against his short-notice opponent, Kent Crawford, who is 22.Alakel is only five fights into his professional boxing career. His debut was against Jesus Gonzalez on the undercard of the Beterbiev vs. Bivol event in October 2024. In his most recent fight, Alakel achieved his first knockout victory by defeating Yumnam Santosh Singh.On the other hand, Kent Crawford has a professional boxing record of 7-4. After losing his first two fights, the 22-year-old turned his career around with a seven-fight winning streak. However, he now finds himself on a two-fight losing streak heading into his upcoming bout.The Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Kent Crawford bout is set to take place on the undercard of the Canelo vs. Crawford event this Saturday, Sept. 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The preliminary card will kick off at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT, while the main card will commence at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. The fights will be streamed live worldwide on Netflix.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates.