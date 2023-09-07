‘Mom champ’ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looks to "win another belt" for her son

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is out to win another world title in her next fight and she is using her son as an inspiration in going for it.

The 25-year-old Phuket Fight Club standout will be challenging for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Smilla Sundell of Sweden at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues shared that since becoming a mother, she has chosen to dedicate every match to her son, who she considers as her world.

She told ONE Championship in an interview:

“Now I’m about to win another belt in my career. I want to be my son’s inspiration. I do everything for him.”

A victory at ONE Fight Night 14 will put Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in the company of an elite list of double ONE world champions.

She is coming off a successful unification of the ONE atomweight Muay Thai title belts in March, defeating erstwhile interim world champion Janet Todd of the United States by unanimous decision,

It was a triumphant return for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues after being away from competition for nearly three years to give birth and take care of her son.

Looking to keep the status quo in the strawweight Muay Thai division with her on top is Smilla Sundell, 18, who is making her first title defense.

‘The Hurricane’ became world champion by outgunning Jackie Buntan of the U.S. in their clash for the inaugural title in April last year. She won by unanimous decision.

Sundell was in action back in May, where she won by unanimous decision over Serbian Milana Bjelorgrlic in their catchweight kickboxing clash .

ONE Fight Night 14 is happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.