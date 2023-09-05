“It’s going down!” - Fans hyped for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ bid for double-gold supremacy

ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is bound for an opportunity to become a double-champ at ONE Fight Night 14. The Brazilian world champion will be moving up in weight to challenge Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Ahead of her bout with Sundell, Rodrigues posted a training/fight highlight video on Instagram with the caption:

"Let’s go 🚀🔥"

The footage featured in the video was Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' bout with former ONE interim women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Janet Todd.

Todd also holds the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion and was looking to become a two-sport world champion. Rodrigues, however, had other plans and dominated the American striker from start to finish.

Fans are loving the clip and expressed their approval in the comments section:

In her most recent outing, Rodrigues looked better than ever despite her lengthy lay-off due to pregnancy. The Brazilian world champion successfully defended her throne against the invading fellow world champion Janet Todd.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues proved that ring rust isn't real as she walked away with the unanimous decision victory at ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams on Prime Video.

Now, she will play the role of invader as she attempts to conquer another weight class at ONE Fight Night 14 against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

The champion vs. champion matchup between Sundell and Rodrigues, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 14 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.