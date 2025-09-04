"More than deserved" - Fans react to Anderson Silva reportedly receiving $10.3 million payout from UFC's antitrust lawsuit settlement

The reports about Anderson Silva allegedly receiving a $10.3 million payout from a lawsuit involving the UFC have caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. The majority of them expressed their support for the former middleweight champion, citing him as one of the most influential fighters of his era.In 2014, the UFC was sued by former fighters like Nate Quarry, Cung Le, Jon Fitch, and Brandon Vera. They accused the MMA organization of engaging in unfair tactics, claiming that the exclusivity of UFC contracts and market domination prevented them from seeking better opportunities. Last year, Judge Richard Boulware approved a $375 million settlement agreement between the promotion and its former fighters.As a result, Silva received $10.3 million from the lawsuit settlement, as reported by Championship Rounds on social media. The news was initially shared by journalist John S. Nash on X.Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''More than deserved, I became a fan of this sport because of him.''Another stated:''He should have gotten triple this for carrying UFC for years''Other fans wrote:''Damn he was actually one of the few guys that were decently paid plus he was in the era of sponsors where they used to make most of their money from sponsors, and now he got a fat paycheck, good for him''''The crazy part is the fighters never wanted to create a union because nobody wanted to take less money. Even after this they still aren’t creating a damn union even though it’s proven they were and still are screwing the fighters.''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]UFC Veteran expresses his admiration for Anderson SilvaIn a recent interview with MMA Junkie, UFC fighter Brad Tavares offered his thoughts on the best era of the middleweight division.Tavares went with UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva's 185-pound title reign, saying:''It's hard to say because the fighters have evolved obviously, but I also evolved along with them. So when I first came into the UFC, when I first got there and Anderson Silva was the champion, you look at him, and you're like, 'Oh dude!' And Anderson Silva is one of the MMA all-time, pound-for-pound GOATs to me, and should be to a lot of people...where he was, and how dominant he was, I would say probably that era for me.&quot; [13:23 of the video]