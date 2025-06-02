  • home icon
  • “More people recognize me” - Turkish upstart Dzhabir Dzhabrailov says ONE’s global stage gave him newfound fame

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jun 02, 2025 16:07 GMT
Dzhabir Dzhabrailov says ONE Championship enhanced his popularity as an MMA fighter. -- Photo provided by ONE Championship
Young Turkish standout Dzhabir Dzhabrailov is thrilled to have found his way to ONE Championship. He said the promotion has greatly enhanced his ascent in the multifaceted sport of mixed martial arts.

The 20-year-old Chechnya native spoke about it in an interview with the promotion, taking note of how the "Home of Martial Arts" has provided added platform for his positive development, including spotlighting what he is capable of as a fighter.

Dzhabir Dzhabrailov said:

“Since my last fight, there’s been more attention. I met people who support me at this stage in my career. I got more followers on social media. More people recognize me. It’s all been a positive development.”
Dzhabir Dzhabrailov started in martial arts at an early stage and steadily made his way up. In 2023, he made his MMA debut and has turned heads with his solid skill set.

It led to him earning the interest of ONE Championship, where he continues to impress.

Dzhabir Dzhabrailov looking to stay undefeated in ONE Championship in next match

Dzhabir Dzhabrailov returns to ONE Championship action this week and seeks to stay undefeated.

The Team Amir affiliate is featured in a lightweight MMA match at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on June 6. He is pitted against veteran Nicolas Vigna of Argentina in the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Entering ONE Fight Night 32, Dzhabir Dzhabrailov has won his first two matches in the promotion, both by knockout in the opening round, including his debut over Brazilian Eduardo Freitas, which lasted only 20 seconds.

His opponent, Vigna, meanwhile, lost in his ONE debut by submission in February and is looking to redeem himself.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
