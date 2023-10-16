"More steroids, isn't it" - Darren Till promises UFC return amid USADA exit; sends 'comatose' threat to influencer boxers

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has promised a comeback to the UFC amid USADA exit.

Till was on a three-fight losing streak in the UFC and was last seen in action against Dricus du Plessis in December last year. Earlier this year, he requested to be released from the promotion to pursue other interests.

Despite being a free agent since then, Darren Till hasn't been able to fight anywhere. There have been rumors of him potentially entering the world of influencer boxing. Moreover, Till recently expressed his desire to beat everyone in the scene and then return to the UFC.

During a recent interview with the Schmo, Darren Till gave his thoughts on USADA's split with the UFC and a potential return to the promotion. He said:

"I don't know, let's see what happens with USADA. More steroids isn't it? Listen, give me two years in this boxing, I'm absolutely gonna comatose every one of my opponents including Mike Perry. God love him and I'll come back to the UFC, that's a promise."

Catch Till's comments in the video below (2:40):

Mike Perry speaks about his grudges against Darren Till

Back in 2018, Mike Perry and Darren Till came face-to-face in a heated altercation. Since then, the two have always expressed their desire of wanting to face each other, but a potential fight hasn't materialized yet.

Despite the fact that their altercation was years ago, it looks like it's still fresh in Mike Perry's brain as he still wants to punish Till for the comments he made about his wife. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, 'Platinum' spoke about how he does not "let grudges die" and said:

“We just want to fight because I want to punch him for things he said in the past, but he has grown up a lot as well as I have…Yes [I hate him] because of his raw dog comment…Yeah, he said something about raw dogging my bird, my new bird, or whatever, and I wanna scratch his eyes out…I don’t let grudges die.”

Catch Perry's comments about his feud with Till below: