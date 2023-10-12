"First they said I was guilty" - Jon Jones recalls dark past with USADA as he celebrates their split with UFC

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has celebrated the news of USADA's impending split with the UFC by recounting on some of his previous issues with the organization.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced yesterday that its business relationship with the UFC will be ending from January 1, 2024.

In a statement released by USADA CEO Travis Tygart, he wrote that there had been contract extension talks with the MMA promotion earlier this year. However, it was communicated to them that the UFC is looking to move in a different direction.

The statement also included news about Conor McGregor, who had returned to the testing pool from October 8, 2023, with Tygart writing that he hopes the UFC willhonor their six-month requirement before the Irishman returns.

Reacting to the news was Jon Jones, who himself has had two instances of failing a USADA drugs test. He tested positive for clomiphene and letrozole in 2015 and later turinabol metabolite in 2017 when he faced Daniel Cormer. That saw his win against 'DC' overturned to a no contest.

Jones tweeted:

"Man I survived USADA. First they said I was guilty of having picograms, then they considered me innocent, next picograms became legal. Guess what I’m still here, still unbeaten. That BS no contest over DC needs to be taken off my record. I’ve never cheated this sport and I will stand by that until the Day I die."

Jon Jones shares experience facing BJJ expert Gordon Ryan

Jon Jones recently announced that he has had a taste of humble pie after sharing the mat with Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert Gordon Ryan for a practice session.

Much like Jones in the UFC, Ryan is considered of the most accomplished men in his field and is widely seen as one of the greatest BJJ practitioners on the planet. He has won multiple competitions and tournaments, including the ADCC World Tournament and IBJJF World No-Gi Championship.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Jones shared a post which detailed his experience of hitting the mats with Gordon Ryan. According to 'Bones', his emotions were all over the place after facing the BJJ expert:

"My boy, Gordon Ryan, served me up a large hot piece of humble pie tonight. It was exactly what I was looking for, at the same time, my emotions are all messed up. Going to have a hard time sleeping tonight.. expect singing videos at 2 AM. 😩"

