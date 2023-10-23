More UFC 294 drama: Justin Gaethje lashes out at MMA journalist for pointing out UAE government's problematic stance on free speech

A lot has happened since the conclusion of UFC 294, and the 'BMF' champ stirred up even more controversy on Twitter.

Justin Gaethje, who is a candidate to be the next contender for the lightweight belt, reacted harshly to a cryptic message from long-time MMA journalist Luke Thomas of CBS Sports and Morning Kombat.

Thomas, one of the more respected journalists in the sport, did not respond to Gaethje on Twitter. However, the UFC was not the only person to react to Thomas' comments as the replies received a mix of agreements and counter arguments.

The tweet from Gaethje shocked MMA fans, as 'The Highlight' has never been one to take many political stances or have a known feud with Thomas. However, Gaethje clearly has not been a fan of Thomas' for a while.

Gaethje, who has no known direct connection to Abu Dhabi or the United Arab Emirates, furthered his stance with another reply. In this tweet, he said:

"I will judge the world with my own eyes as you have. The people there were as respectful and excited to meet me as any other place I have been. Lighting up eyes of random kids in that town is something I would never give back."

In this post, Gaethje mentioned that he was in the area for a birthday party.

The 'Chechnya guy' in reference was a friend of UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Gaethje last competed in July, when he won the BMF belt with a head kick knockout of Dustin Poirier. He was then expected to face Islam Makhachev next for the lightweight belt, but UFC President Dana White mentioned that they would likely re-book Charles Oliveira for the champion's next title defense. As of now, the status of Gaethje's return to the octagon is unknown.