Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte: Live round-by-round updates

The Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming heavyweight boxing match scheduled to headline the Queensberry Promotions event on Aug. 16. It is set for 10, three-minute, rounds, and marks a leap in competition for Itauma.At 12-0, with 10 stoppage wins, the 20-year-old Itauma is the subject of tremendous hype as the perceived torchbearer of next-generation heavyweight boxing. However, he has a tall task ahead of him in the form of Whyte, who is 31-3, with 21 knockouts/TKOs to his name.Whyte has faced the heavyweight who's who, including the great Tyson Fury, the streaking Joseph Parker, and British superstar Anthony Joshua. He is also a former interim WBC heavyweight champion. Itauma, meanwhile, will look to defend his WBA International and WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight belts.Despite Whyte's experience, he isn't expected to beat a prospect like Itauma, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing him as a +650 underdog. Itauma, by contrast, is a -1400 favorite. The card starts at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Itauma vs. Whyte is projected for around 5:30 PM E.T. / 2:30 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming heavyweight boxing title fight.Moses Itauma vs. Dillian WhyteRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10: