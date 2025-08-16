  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte: Live round-by-round updates

Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Published Aug 16, 2025 07:32 GMT
Dillian Whyte v Moses Itauma: ESports World Cup - Weigh-In - Source: Getty
Moses Itauma (right) vs. Dillian White (left) takes place tonight [Image Courtesy: Richard Pelham via Getty Images]

The Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming heavyweight boxing match scheduled to headline the Queensberry Promotions event on Aug. 16. It is set for 10, three-minute, rounds, and marks a leap in competition for Itauma.

Ad

At 12-0, with 10 stoppage wins, the 20-year-old Itauma is the subject of tremendous hype as the perceived torchbearer of next-generation heavyweight boxing. However, he has a tall task ahead of him in the form of Whyte, who is 31-3, with 21 knockouts/TKOs to his name.

Whyte has faced the heavyweight who's who, including the great Tyson Fury, the streaking Joseph Parker, and British superstar Anthony Joshua. He is also a former interim WBC heavyweight champion. Itauma, meanwhile, will look to defend his WBA International and WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight belts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite Whyte's experience, he isn't expected to beat a prospect like Itauma, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing him as a +650 underdog. Itauma, by contrast, is a -1400 favorite. The card starts at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Itauma vs. Whyte is projected for around 5:30 PM E.T. / 2:30 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming heavyweight boxing title fight.

Ad

Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications