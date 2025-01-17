"Most hated fighter," "LOL CINEMA" - MMA social media reacts as Alex Pereira fans hijack Jamahal Hill's UFC 311 presser moment with 'Chama' chants

Fight fans recently reacted to Jamahal Hill getting heckled by Alex Pereira fans ahead of the former UFC light heavyweight champion's fight against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 this weekend. Hill faced 'Chama' chants while attempting to answer a question at the pre-fight press conference.

Over the past few months, Hill made it clear that he's looking for a rematch against Pereira. While the Brazilian beat Hill via first-round knockout at UFC 300 last year, 'Sweet Dreams' didn't entirely accept the loss and has blamed the referee pausing the fight briefly for him getting distracted. After months of throwing shade at Pereira on socials, Hill ran into 'Poatan' at the UFC PI last month, and the two had a verbal altercation that almost ended in blows.

At the UFC 311 pre-fight press conference, Hill couldn't escape Pereira fans and got heckled while answering questions. However, Hill brushed off their subsequent boos and answered a question about Prochazka, saying:

"I'm prepared for the best Jiri Prochazka there is... I'm on my way back. They are doing all this right now [heckling]; it's all good. We know how fickle fans can be."

After @mma_orbit shared a clip from the presser in an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Jamahal Hill might be the most hated fighter in the UFC now."

Another fan wrote:

"LOL CINEMA."

Check out some more reactions below:

Mike Perry shares prediction for Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 311

Former UFC star Mike Perry recently shared his take on the upcoming Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill fight this weekend. Both light heavyweight contenders are coming off knockout losses against Alex Pereira and will be looking to get themselves into the title picture again.

In a recent episode of the Overdogs Podcast, the BKFC superstar shared his two cents on the fight and backed the American fighter to come out on top. He said:

""Look, Jiri [Prochazka] is scary. But he broke. Twice in a row [against Pereira]... That's the difference-maker, right? I guess if I just make a pick, I'm going USA, I'm going Jamahal Hill. I wanna see him come back. Even though he didn't take the gloves from Pereira when he offered him to spar."

Catch Mike Perry's comments below (1:22:18):

