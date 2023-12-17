"Most heinous human being" - Jon Jones, Dillon Danis and others react to Colby Covington's decisive loss to Leon Edwards 

The MMA community reacted as Leon Edwards successfully defended his UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington at UFC 296

In the final pay-per-view of the year, Edwards and Covington locked horns inside the octagon in what was a highly anticipated bout. Going into the fight, a lot was said about how Covington's pressure might trouble 'Rocky'.

However, that didn't seem to be the case at all. Having been away from competition since his March 2022 bout against Jorge Masvidal, 'Chaos' struggled to find his rhythm and was dominated by Edwards for the majority of the fight.

As a result, the Brit marked the second successful defense of his UFC welterweight championship and won the bout via a unanimous decision as all three judges scored the fight 49-46.

Names like Belal Muhammad, Jon Jones, Dillon Danis, and more took to X to offer their reactions on the UFC welterweight championship bout.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Let me make the welterweight great again"

"Couldn't agree with Strickland anymore. Colby is by far the most heinous human being I've ever encountered in my life. I won't even get into personal stories, he's an absolute terrible human being"

"I threw more punches than Colby Covington did."

Colby Covington reacts to losing his third undisputed title fight

Despite losing his third undisputed title fight, Colby Covington seemed to be in high spirits. While speaking to Joe Rogan in his post-fight octagon interview, 'Chaos' claimed that it was an easy fight for him while suggesting that he would like to be back in the first quarter of 2024:

"Oh, I feel great, I don't feel like I got touched, it was an easy fight you know? I don't have a scratch on me. I'd like to get back to work early part of next year, the first quarter of next year. Hey, anybody that faces adversity in life, don't hang your head, just come back stronger from it."

Furthermore, Covington spoke about his absence from the octagon since early 2022 and said:

"I've been out of the octagon for two years. People have been ducking me, and fights have fallen through."

Catch his comments in the video below (00:47):