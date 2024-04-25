"Most women do erase their sexual history" - Tristan Tate reacts to Lana Rhoades allegedly wanting all her old videos deleted

Tristan Tate recently offered his perspective on the buzz surrounding former adult film star Lana Rhoades' reported inclination to erase her past video archive.

After starting her journey in the adult film industry back in 2016, Rhoades opted to bid farewell to that chapter of her life not long after. Despite soaring to the top as one of the most sought-after actresses across various adult platforms in 2019, she has been vocal about the profound impact the profession had on her mental well-being.

The 27-year-old American model had previously voiced her intention to delete all of her old videos. During a recent episode of the 3 Girl 1 Kitchen podcast, Rhoades reaffirmed her resolve and expressed a deep sense of regret for her past actions:

"Even with all the success you've had, you're an incredible mother now, a businesswoman, you're working with Playboy, and you still look back on that and still feel ashamed. I don't like the fact that people can see me naked on the internet. I think it's gross."

Tate recently turned to X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to a report covering Rhoades' remarks. He wrote:

"Make no mistake. Most women do erase their sexual history. There is no video evidence so they re-write the story to re-package the produce they try to sell you. She would if she could? Great, well, most of them actually can."

Tate has previously voiced his disapproval of those who indulge in watching adult videos:

"I don’t even understand how anybody can watch porn ever. All of it is disgusting."

Last month, the controversial Tate siblings found themselves detained by Romanian authorities, prompted by arrest warrants issued by the U.K. concerning alleged sexual offenses spanning from 2012 to 2015.

Tristan and his older brother, Andrew Tate, are confronting charges in Romania, accused of serious crimes, including r*pe, human trafficking and leading a criminal organization for the exploitation of women.

Tristan Tate and his brother's reported affiliation with adult content and webcam business

Prior to achieving widespread fame, Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate were involved in running a webcam venture. 'Cobra' openly admitted to recruiting women for this enterprise.

The Tate brothers' involvement included setting up accounts for these women, guiding them in crafting emotional narratives to engage male audiences online and subsequently reaping significant financial profits from their patrons.