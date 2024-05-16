"Motherf***ing steroid abuser" - UFC's Renato Moicano sends a message to "dirt head" Ryan Garcia

It appears Renato Moicano wants to venture into the squared circle next and has Ryan Garcia in his sights as his first opponent. The UFC lightweight contender recently called the boxing superstar out for a fight and jeered at his ongoing PED test failure controversy.

For context, Garcia defeated Devin Haney via majority decision last month. Despite many counting him out, 'KingRy' put on an impressive performance to dominate the second half of the fight and secure three knockdowns over the course of 12 rounds. However, VADA later reported that Garcia tested positive for the banned substance ostarine the day before and the day after the Haney fight.

Garcia vehemently denied the allegations and requested that his 'B' sample be tested. The results of the 'B' sample will be revealed on May 22 and will decide Garcia's fate before the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC).

In the meantime, Garcia has a potential opponent in the making. After winning his recent grappling-only fight against Cristian Guzman on UFC Fight Pass, Moicano used the post-fight interview to call out Garcia for a boxing match. He said:

"I'm a UFC fighter. Top ten [ranked] lightweight and today I was doing grappling. We MMA fighters can do it all. So next time, I want to try boxing. That little dirt-head Ryan Garcia. Motherf**king steroid abuser. If I go to box, I'm gonna f**k you up."

When Renato Moicano labeled Ryan Garcia as a "true marketing genius"

Soon after Ryan Garcia's win over Devin Haney, Renato Moicano hailed the boxing star's marketing skills. In the aftermath of Garcia's victory, it came to light that he bet $2 million on himself before the fight.

Considering that Haney was highly favored to win by most boxing fans, it's no surprise that Garcia took home $12 million after securing an upset victory. It's worth noting that Garcia's pre-fight antics and unpredictable social media activities caused many to believe he needed urgent psychiatric help.

Garcia later confirmed that it was all an act to sell the fight. In an X post, Moicano lauded Garcia's ability to sell the fight while betting on himself to win. He wrote:

"So wait. Ryan Garcia bet $2 million on himself and earned $12 million just pretending he was drunk and high and going to Illuminati sh**? Modaf* is a true marketing genius!!!"

