"Motivated father Oliveira > Cocky Ilia" - Fans react as Charles Oliveira's wife reveals promise he made to their baby boy ahead of UFC 317

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is gearing up to win a second belt at UFC 317 this weekend. Fighting for the vacant 155-pound strap, 'Do Bronx' will face former UFC featherweight king Ilia Topuria. The bout was put together on the heels of Islam Makhachev relinquishing the belt to move up to welterweight.

Back in 2021, Oliveira realized his childhood dream by winning the lightweight belt via knockout. Interestingly, it was also for a vacant title, vacated by Makhachev's mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. As it turned out, Oliveira's first title reign was a promise made to his daughter, Tayla, who was just born at the time.

The story was revealed by Charles Oliveira's wife, Talita, who now reveals a new promise made to their infant son, Dominic:

"It's a promise he made to Dominic [Oliveira's son] because he's already won a belt for Tayla [Oliveira's daughter], and now he'll win another for Dominic."

Ilia Topuria confident he'll knock Charles Oliveira out in the first round

If Charles Oliveira is motivated to win the title at UFC 317, his opponent, Ilia Topuria sees it a fact that he'll walk out of T-Mobile Arena with gold around his waist.

Despite 'Do Bronx' holding the record for most finishes in the UFC, 'El Matador' is confident that his skills will get the job done. Topuria told Ariel Helwani:

"He has the most finishes in the UFC history, but I don't know, I have faced those kind of situations many, many times with Volk, with Max Holloway... This is what I'm saying, since a long time ago, the skill development I'm bringing in the sport, they never felt it. They never saw it."

He added:

"So, this is what's going to happen with Charles — he thinks that he has some opportunities, but the reality is that he has not. The only thing he has to do is show up, and I'm going to do the rest... I'm going to finish him in the first round... because he walks forward. This is all I need."

