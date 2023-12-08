"MSM is full of predators" - Andrew Tate rips into Piers Morgan for his stance on Phillip Schofield's alleged affair with younger employee

Controversial internet celebrity Andrew Tate has never been one to shy away from stating his opinions, and keeping up with that trend, the former kickboxer blasted Piers Morgan on social media for supporting a fellow TV presenter's alleged affair with a younger employee.

Earlier today, the veteran journalist came out in support of Phillip Schofield following speculation of the former BBC host's alleged affair with a younger employee. Per Morgan, he fails to find an issue with the affair, which was consensual on both sides.

The former This Morning star had resigned from ITV in May 2023 after confirming an affair with a younger showrunner. Suffice it to say the bombshell revelation's fallout has been unprecedented, and he has largely kept out of social media ever since.

Morgan's support for his fellow journalist hasn't gone down well with Andrew Tate. The former ISKA world champion kickboxer blasted the 58-year-old on social media, posting:

"Heaven forbid he said women can’t park. The MSM [Main stream media] is full of predators, and they always defend their own."

While Tate has been championing morality in Phillip Schofield's case, he is far from spotless when it comes to controversies.

Earlier in 2022, he, along with his brother and two associates, was arrested from their Romanian home on suspected involvement in organized crime and human trafficking.

However, following almost four months in detention, Tate and his brother were released on house arrest until the preventive custody was turned to preventive judicial control before the duo's trial officially commenced.

Andrew Tate's profound idea of success

While Andrew Tate is seen as a misogynist and a proponent of hate speech by many, others view him as a paragon of knowledge and success young men should draw inspiration from.

Tate's claim to fame was his appeal as an alternate lifestyle guru, and in one of his latest social media posts, he revealed his take on success. Per the eccentric businessman, maintaining success is easy once success is achieved.

While there are various claims about his net worth, Tate himself has pegged his riches to be around $300 to $350 million. Apart from this astounding figure, he also possesses numerous supercars and luxury goods, including a repertoire of expensive watches.

Watch Andrew Tate's comments about his net worth below: