“Muay Thai would be better” - Jonathan Haggerty says potential trilogy with Rodtang should be in their natural discipline

It's been six years since top-level strikers Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang Jitmuangnon first went to war inside the Circle, and it seems like it's about time to run it back in a trilogy episode.

Following Thai legend Rodtang's brutal first-round knockout win over Takeru at ONE 172 in Japan, he and Haggerty took to social media with a bit of back-and-forth that fans couldn't help but latch onto. And now, with ONE Championship's CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirming that this trilogy match is being looked at seriously, the hype is growing.

Speaking about the matchup, Haggerty made one thing clear: if they're going to do it, he wants to do it right.

"I would prefer to fight him in Muay Thai just so I can throw some elbows. I mean, he’s a Muay Thai fighter, I’m a Muay Thai fighter,so Muay Thai would be better for me. But we’ll see," he told SMCP MMA.

Watch the full interview below:

Chatri says ONE Championship looking at potential Rodtang-Jonathan Haggerty trilogy next

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong didn't beat around the bush when talking about what's next for "The Iron Man" Rodtang.

"Actually, it's going to be [Rodtang versus] Haggerty. We're doing Haggerty versus Rodtang, [for the] next one. But, of course, Rodtang has many fights for him now. You know, he can call his shots now. He'll fight anybody. Rodtang will fight anybody," the ONE head honcho shared at the post-event press conference.

The two fighters seem keen to do it, even building up the hype even more and fanning the flames online.

"Six years later, we meet again! See you soon," wrote Haggerty, posting a photo of them side-by-side.

"You wanna face me? Then put your championship belt on the line," posted Rodtang with a photo of Haggerty on the defensive against him.

There is no official announcement yet, but with how things are playing out, it's only a matter of time before this matchup is finalized.

