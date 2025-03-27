Rodtang Jitmuangnon answers Jonathan Haggerty’s call, tells British superstar to put his “belt on the line” in possible trilogy

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready to run it back with Jonathan Haggerty, and he wants a shot at the bantamweight kickboxing throne.

Ad

In the ONE 172 post-event press conference, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said the promotion looked at a possible third fight between Rodtang and Haggerty.

The British superstar quickly posted on Instagram about the potential trilogy against Rodtang, and it didn't take long before 'The Iron Man' hit back.

In his own Instagram post, Rodtang Jitmuangnon snidely reminded Haggerty of what happened in their first two fights.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He also challenged 'The General' to put the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line in their potential trilogy super fight.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"You wanna face me? Then put your championship belt on the line," posted Rodtang.

The two modern-day legends squared off twice in 2019 and 2020 when they were on their way to absolute superstardom in ONE Championship.

Haggerty was the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion when he faced Rodtang for the first time.

Rodtang ultimately dethroned Haggerty via unanimous decision in their epic August 2019 barnburner in Manila, setting up a rivalry that has yet to meet its end.

Ad

Haggerty had his shot at redemption against Rodtang in January 2020, but it quickly went up in flames during their world title rematch in Bangkok.

Rodtang erased any doubts from their first meeting when he folded Haggerty to retain the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship in their world title redux via third-round TKO.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty's road to the top of ONE Championship

Since their last fight in January 2020, Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang Jitmuangnon have taken different paths to the top of ONE Championship.

Ad

Haggerty left the flyweight division and moved up a weight class to the bantamweight division, where he became a two-sport world champion.

Although he lost the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver, Haggerty remains the division's kickboxing king and is coming off a successful world title defense over Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar.

Rodtang, meanwhile, held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title from 2019 until 2024, when he lost the gold on the scales after missing weight for his supposed world title fight against Jacob Smith.

The Thai megastar is now coming off a highlight-reel knockout win over Takeru Segawa in their flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172 this Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.