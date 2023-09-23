“Muay Thai has the biggest untapped potential in the western world” - Joe Rogan blown away by Rodtang vs. Superlek fight at ONE Championship

TV personality, comedian, and MMA commentator Joe Rogan was in absolute amazement watching one of the greatest fights in the history of Muay Thai go down last night between two of the world’s most dangerous flyweights.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon traded heavy leather with Thai compatriot, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, and it was a fight that had the entire martial arts world buzzing.

Rodtang and Superlek, in particular, showcased just how exciting Muay Thai truly is, and Rogan believes it could continue to be a huge hit in the U.S. if ONE Championship continues to produce it for the American fans.

In a recent post on Instagram, Rogan shared a clip of the action last night and included his thoughts on the fight.

Rogan said:

“Out of all the combat sports out there Muay Thai has the biggest untapped potential in the western world. The talent is there, the excitement is off the charts. I think it’s just going to take the right organization with deep pockets to make it as huge as it deserves to be over here. Absolutely amazing fight between two masters of the art at @onechampionship!”

Rodtang and Superlek exchanged their heaviest strikes in a battle for the ages at ONE Friday Fights 34, which went down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on September 22nd.

Superlek took home a unanimous decision in a three-round, non-title clash.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the Rodtang vs. Superlek banger and all the action at ONE Friday Fights 34 on the ONE Super App and ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.