Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama says he has one more world title run left in him: "Take my belt back"

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand says his time as the king of his division is far from over. As such, the 37-year-old legend has been hard at work, priming himself for another run at the gold.

Nong-O surrendered the bantamweight Muay Thai strap to 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023, losing by knockout. He then returned in December of that year and was knocked out again by Scottish sensation 'The King of the North' Nico Carrillo.

Needless to say, this recent slide has fans of the iconic Thai boxer concerned. But Nong-O isn't sweating it one bit. The former divisional king says he is more motivated than ever to reclaim his lost glory and sit on the throne again.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nong-O says he has nothing on his mind right now other than how to get his belt back.

The 37-year-old Hama Muay Thai gym product stated:

"I was a champion before, and I lost my belt. I will say that I thought about coming back to take my belt back as soon as I lost to Jonathan Haggerty."

Needless to say, Nong-O is out for some ONE hardware, and it only takes one solid win to propel him back into the world title conversation. That could certainly come in his next match, although it's not going to come easy.

Nong-O Hama to lock horns with Thai compatriot Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58

Nong-O is set to battle fellow Thai fighter Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

