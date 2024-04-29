Muay Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee not ruling out a transition to kickboxing: “I’m definitely interested”

It's almost a norm for Muay Thai artists and kickboxers to crossover into each others' fields, and Sinsamut Klinmee is one such fighter who thought of making such a move.

The lanky Thai star is primarily a Muay Thai fighter, but he told Sportskeeda MMA that it won't be a farfetched idea if he one day decides to jump into kickboxing:

"I'd love to try. I'll just have to adjust my footwork and kneeing technique, but I'm definitely interested," said Sinsamut.

ONE Championship prides itself on being the home of the best strikers on the planet, and most of its world champions often compete in Muay Thai and kickboxing on a regular basis.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superbon, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Stamp Fairtex, Roman Kryklia, and Jonathan Haggerty are all world champions who made their mark in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Of those names, only Stamp, Sam-A, Kryklia, and Haggerty reigned as simultaneous two-sport world champions.

Stamp was a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, while Sam-A was a former ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Haggerty currently reigns as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, while Kryklia is the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Before Sinsamut Klinmee joins such an esteemed list, he must first take care of business against Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22.

Sinsamut and Menshikov will face off in a pivotal lightweight Muay Thai matchup this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Sinsamut Klinmee eyes trilogy bout against tormentor Regian Eersel

Sinsamut Klinmee could've had a perfect record in ONE Championship, if not for Regian Eersel.

The pair faced each other twice for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, and Eersel won in both meetings.

Not one to languish in defeat, Sinsamut said one of his goals is to get back into world title contention and challenge Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship:

"Certainly. I'd love to have a chance for a trilogy and a title shot. Both have been my goal for a long time, and I'd do anything to achieve those," Sinsamut told Sportskeeda MMA.