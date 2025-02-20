Muay Thai stylist Jonathan Haggerty says kickboxing brings out the best in him: “I’m more evasive, hit, don’t get hit”

Despite being best known for his work in "The Art of Eight Limbs," Jonathan Haggerty believes his fighting style is more in line with kickboxing.

As a former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, there's no denying that 'The General' is one of the greatest practitioners the sport has ever seen.

Now, Haggerty will look to build a legacy in kickboxing as he puts his ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown on the line against one of China's most accomplished athletes in eight-ounce gloves, Wei Rui.

Haggerty vs. Wei will be one of two massive ONE world title clashes this Thursday, Feb. 20 at ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Speaking with the Bangkok Post ahead of his return to the Circle, Haggerty was asked about the kickboxing rule set and if it at all hinders his skill set as a Muay Thai fighter: He said:

"I wouldn’t say so. My style is more kickboxing anyway, I’m more evasive, hit, don’t get hit - apart from that last fight and I keep going back to it. Trying not to get hit."

Jonathan Haggerty's first title defense comes against one of kickboxing's most accomplished athletes

Jonathan Haggerty will face the toughest test of his kickboxing run at ONE 171 when he meets Wei Rui, a former K-1 champion who has also held titles under the GLORY of Heroes and the Wu Lin Feng banners.

'Demon Blade' made his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 22, securing a unanimous decision victory over former ONE world titleholder Hiroki Akimoto to claim his spot as the top-ranked contender in the bantamweight kickboxing division.

Wei Rui goes into his first clash for 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold backed by 70 career wins, 26 of them coming by way of knockout.

In 2017, he was recognized as Combat Press' Breakout Fighter of the Year. In 2020, he was once again honored as the Male Fighter of the Year.

Will Wei continue his iconic run on martial arts' biggest global stage, or will Jonathan Haggerty prove that he can hang with the best of the best in the world of kickboxing?

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

