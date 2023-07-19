Much-improved Amir Aliakbari says he’s ready to fight for the belt: “I returned to the level that I wanted”

After a shaky start in ONE Championship, heavyweight contender Amir Aliakbari is finally living up to the lofty expectations.

The elite Greco-Roman wrestler has annihilated everyone on his path as of late, devouring his last three opponents in a sickening fashion. The hapless Dustin Joynson was the Iranian’s latest victim, as he was brutalized with crushing ground-and-pound and forced to submit to strikes at ONE Fight Night 12 last Friday.

Prior to his $50,000 performance bonus-winning performance against the Canadian, Aliakbari turned the hulking Mauro Cerili into a bloody pulp and sent the legendary Brandon Vera into retirement with a sound beating.

In his post-event interview, the 35-year-old said he was thrilled to finally showcase his true skills after a nightmare start in the Singapore-based promotion:

“I think the next victory I will fight for the belt Well, the significance of this will be completely obvious. You know, I returned to the level that I wanted and based on the practice and my planning for the next coming match.”

With a 14-1 record in Greco-Roman wrestling, Aliakbari made a seamless transition to MMA and won 10 of his first 11 matches. That magnificent start includes a victory over MMA veteran Heath Herring, while his lone blemish came against the iconic Mirko Cro Cop.

The highly-touted Aliakbari took his talents to Asia in 2021 and suffered a shocking KO loss to Kang Ji Won in his ONE debut.

A few months later, the Iranian tried to bounce back against Anatoly Malykhin but suffered another devastating finish at the hands of the two-division world champion.

Aliakbari has looked like a completely different fighter since and believes he has earned himself a rematch with the Russian juggernaut for his heavyweight throne.

Here's Amir Aliakbari's full post-event interview: