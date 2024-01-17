Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh set to make pro-MMA debut in February

Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, is all set to make his professional MMA debut. As he did as an amateur, Ali Walsh will be competing under the PFL banner and is scheduled to face Chris Morris on Saturday, February 24.

Interestingly, Biaggio Ali Walsh will be competing on the early card portion of the PFL vs. Bellator card, which sees a number of PFL champions facing off against their Bellator counterparts in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Given the PFL's recent acquisition of Bellator, fans knew that they could expect such a card sometime in 2024. They don't have to wait too long, as the card is set to go down next month.

Check out the whole PFL vs. Bellator card here:

The card also features a number of big names, including former UFC stars like Yoel Romero and Thiago Santos, among others.

The main event will be a heavyweight bout between reigning champions Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader. Apart from heavyweight, the middleweight, welterweight, and featherweight divisions will all see their champions go head-to-head on February 24.

Furthermore, the early section of the card will also give a platform to some new names, including India's Edukondal Rao, Brazil's Vinicius Pereira, Kelsey DeSantis from the United States, and finally Chris Morris, who will be representing the U.K.

What does Biaggio Ali Walsh's MMA record look like?

Given his lineage, expectations are certainly high when it comes to Biaggio Ali Walsh's professional debut. That being said, he has already competed under the PFL banner, albeit in amateur bouts, and has looked impressive.

He amassed a 6-1 amateur record, with his first fight being his only defeat. He lost to Devin Rothwell in June 2022 via submission due to a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Since then, he has put together a six-fight win streak, with every victory coming via KO or TKO. Out of those six wins, four came in the very first round, and the other two came in the second.

To date, Biaggio Ali Walsh has not seen a third round in a competitive MMA setting. His most recent win came in November 2023, when he beat Joel Lopez via KO.

