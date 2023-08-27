Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh gets undefeated record broken by 8-1 boxer and small-time hip hop artist Sona Akale in huge upset

Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh suffered his first pro-boxing defeat last night.

Walsh returned to the squared cricle against Sona Akale, an 8-1 pro-boxer and small-time hip hop artist. While he was the favorite heading into the fight, Akale had different plans. The hip-hop artist was not afraid to pressure Muhammad Ali's grandson and was doing so for the majority of their six-round fight.

While the two put on a great show for the fans, it was Akale who got the judges' nod as he walked away with a majority decision victory to his name and proudly became the first person to hand Muhammad Ali's grandson a loss inside the squared circle.

Nico Ali Walsh has certainly not been at his best in his last two fights. Before suffering his first loss last night, Walsh squared off against Danny Rosenberger earlier this year. The initially ended in a split decision draw, however, it was later overturned into a no contest after Rosenberger tested positive for an illegal substance. That said, it will be interesting to see how the 23-year-old comes back following a show of rather mediocre performances in his last two outings.

Nico Ali Walsh has no interest in fighting Jake Paul

While Jake Paul seems to be one of the biggest draws in the sport of boxing right now, Nico Ali Walsh has no interest in fighting him even if it ends up making him a lot of money. The 23-year-old is determined to make his name in the sport of boxing and wants to stick to fighting legitimate pro-boxers.

While speaking of the same during an exclusive interview with Mirror, the grandson of Muhammad Ali spoke about how he wants to continue his grandfather's legacy. He said:

"I want to make a career for myself, I want to continue my grandfather's legacy in boxing and carve my own path as well. I feel like, no disrespect to him but once you fight someone in that category you often get categorized as that type of fighter."

While further speaking about how he has a hard time proving himself inside the squared circle already, Walsh said:

"I have a hard time as it is proving myself as a real boxer and I haven't fought a YouTuber or anything like that so I want to stick with fighting the boxers and getting to the top."

