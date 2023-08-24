The grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali has made it known that he has no interest in fighting Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' has transitioned from being a YouTuber to being a professional boxer over the past few years. Moreover, he has expressed his interest in having an MMA fight as well

While a lot of boxers have been vocal about wanting to fight 'The Problem Child', Nico Ali Walsh seems to be least interested in having a money fight with Paul. While speaking to Mirror during an exclusive interview, the grandson of Muhammad Ali spoke about how he wants to continue his grandfather's legacy. He said:

"I want to make a career for myself, I want to continue my grandfather's legacy in boxing and carve my own path as well. I feel like, no disrespect to him but once you fight someone in that category you often get categorized as that type of fighter."

While further speaking about how he has a hard time proving himself already, Nico Ali Walsh said:

"I have a hard time as it is proving myself as a real boxer and I haven't fought a YouTuber or anything like that so I want to stick with fighting the boxers and getting to the top."

Canelo Alvarez seemingly open to fight Jake Paul in an exhibition match

Since making his pro-boxing debut back in 2020, Jake Paul has always been vocal about wanting to fight Canelo Alvarez and it looks like his wish might come true in the future. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club to promote his September bout against Jermell Charlo, the Mexican star was asked about a possible showdown against Paul in the future.

To which he replied by suggesting that he would be down to fight Jake Paul in an exhibition bout sometime in the future but not a pro-boxing fight. He said

"Yeah maybe [an exhibition] but not right now. No [not a real fight], not now... Not right now because I'm chasing other things in my career. But, you never know. Maybe later, [after I retire]... [I] don't disrespect Jake Paul and what he's doing, he can do whatever he wants. But it's not for real boxing, for my career."

Catch the conversation from 7:20 onwards: